14,659 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,229. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

