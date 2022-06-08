14,700 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Copart makes up about 1.9% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,741. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

