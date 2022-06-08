1,552,919 Shares in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,552,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,382,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 7.20% of Thrive Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,475,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,524,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thrive Acquisition alerts:

Thrive Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thrive Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrive Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.