15,900 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.99.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

