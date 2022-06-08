1,978,143 Shares in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,978,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCAU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000.

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

