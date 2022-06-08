$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will post $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. 14,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,999. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

