2,000 Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.45. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

