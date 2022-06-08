21,170 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.94%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.