2,140,361 Shares in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,140,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,532,000. Innovative International Acquisition makes up approximately 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of IOACU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

