2,200 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after buying an additional 361,628 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after buying an additional 784,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.