$228.30 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report $228.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.10 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $208.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,195. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,570. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,896,000 after buying an additional 592,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,142,000 after buying an additional 915,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,185,000 after buying an additional 168,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $231,606,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

