22,804 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,804 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. VMware makes up approximately 1.4% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VMware by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,541 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $29,826,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,457. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.52. 43,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

