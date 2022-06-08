$23.01 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to report $23.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620,000.00 and the highest is $67.20 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,611.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $91.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.56 million to $130.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $254.11 million, with estimates ranging from $122.33 million to $452.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. 22,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

