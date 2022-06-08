23,796 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

