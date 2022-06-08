240 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.79 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.