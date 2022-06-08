2,429,998 Shares in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,429,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,000. Northern Star Investment Corp. II comprises about 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.07% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $5,658,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $4,526,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,941,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSTB remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

