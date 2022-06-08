2,443 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,269 shares of company stock worth $150,123,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,333. RH has a 1-year low of $236.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.63.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.