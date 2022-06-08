$255.39 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report sales of $255.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.80 million. 2U reported sales of $237.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 73,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

