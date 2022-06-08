27,156 Shares in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park Aerospace by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

