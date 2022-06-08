30,000 Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTAAU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTAAU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

