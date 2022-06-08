3,065 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.77 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average is $143.42.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

