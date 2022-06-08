30,948 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.7% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 45,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

FIS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $104.88. 18,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,308. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

