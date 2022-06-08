3,141,624 Shares in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,141,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,000. Semper Paratus Acquisition comprises 0.5% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGSTU. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $23,362,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $20,270,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $13,091,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,138,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,437,000.

LGSTU stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,527. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

