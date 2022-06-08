325,000 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,285,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SNAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 829,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,149,440. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 over the last ninety days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

