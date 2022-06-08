$348.87 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $348.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $306.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $31.94. 886,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

