38,100 Shares in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

