412 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

WEC stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

