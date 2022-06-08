4,260 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

TSM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

