445,889 Shares in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 445,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,207. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.