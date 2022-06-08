496,086 Shares in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Acquired by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 496,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 15.96% of Fortune Rise Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

