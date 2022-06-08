498,354 Shares in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Purchased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 498,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. NeuroOne Medical Technologies makes up about 0.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.08% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:NMTC opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

