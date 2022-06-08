500,000 Shares in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Acquired by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,070,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000.

NASDAQ GGAAU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

