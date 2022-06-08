5,255 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.