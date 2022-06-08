55,000 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 124,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,321,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

