5,510 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Shares of AMCR opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

