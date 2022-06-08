645,724 Shares in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Purchased by Siris Capital Group LLC

Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 645,724 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000. Benefitfocus comprises about 100.0% of Siris Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,994. The company has a market cap of $330.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and have sold 46,113 shares valued at $430,363. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

