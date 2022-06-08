7,268 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,268 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

