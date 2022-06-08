81,441 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Snap makes up about 2.0% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.
NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 906,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,149,440. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
