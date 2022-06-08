81,441 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Snap makes up about 2.0% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 906,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,149,440. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.