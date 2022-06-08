846 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 242,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,298,800 shares of company stock worth $384,486,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.92. The stock has a market cap of $298.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

