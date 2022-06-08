90 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $523.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

