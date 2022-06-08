$919.01 Million in Sales Expected for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) will report $919.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $927.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $903.35 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch + Lomb.

BLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of BLCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,002. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

