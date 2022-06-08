9,911,577 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Acquired by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,911,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,000. ADMA Biologics comprises 6.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.06% of ADMA Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADMA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

