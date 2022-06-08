Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,816. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $468.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

