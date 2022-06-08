Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.55-$7.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.55-7.25 EPS.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 223.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 554.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.