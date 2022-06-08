Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.55-$7.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.55-7.25 EPS.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 223.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 554.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.