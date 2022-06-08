ACENT Price Hits $0.0351 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $384,148.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,351.19 or 1.00045258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.