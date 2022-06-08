Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

