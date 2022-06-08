Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4,252.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

ATVI stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

