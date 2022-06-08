Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,556 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 1.84% of Silence Therapeutics worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

SLN stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

