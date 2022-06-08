Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.97% of AAR worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,186,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

