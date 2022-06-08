Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,490,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,013,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,997,000.

PRLHU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

